UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester

Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, has been found safe in Rochester, Minnesota. The man, considered as a...
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
UPDATE: Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, has been found safe in Rochester, Minnesota. The man, considered as a vulnerable adult, was found around 4 a.m. this morning.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.

He is 6′5′' tall and 250 lbs. He has not contacted his family.

Anyone with information about Kennedy or his whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

