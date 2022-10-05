Tutors needed across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The pandemic has caused many strains on learning for students. According to the Nation’s Report Card, approximately two decades of growth for American students in reading, math were wiped away by two years of pandemic-disrupted learning.

Rochester is in need of 11 reading and six math tutors.

800 tutors are still needed across the state of Minnesota.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, while reading scores had the biggest drop in 30 years due to the pandemic-related issues.

The application deadline to serve as a Reading Corps, Math Corps or Early Learning tutor to begin in October is October 5, 2022.

Just visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

Tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.

Tutors receive a stipend, education award, health insurance and childcare assistance.

