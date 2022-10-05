Teen dies after struck by train in Albert Lea

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a person hit by a train Tuesday night in Albert Lea.

According to the City of Albert Lea, around 11:30 p.m. Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after the train operations crew called in the incident.

The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. The crew worked immediately to stop the train before striking the person, but were unsuccessful.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

