Soldiers Field Golf Course to stick around for 5 more years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In a 5-1 decision, the Rochester Park Board approved of the short-term master plan for Soldiers Field brought forth by consulting firm HKGi. The short-term plan includes an expansion of an aquatics center and other athletic facilities.

The plan does not involve reducing the golf course from 18 holes. The Park Board will reevaluate that measure in 2028, which is when they will discuss the long-term master plan.

Previous Story: Golfers react to proposed Soldiers Field Golf Course Master Plan updates

Previous Story: Latest Soldiers Field Master Plan draws criticism from city council

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.