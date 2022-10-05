Soldiers Field Golf Course to stick around for 5 more years

Soldiers Field Golf Course
Soldiers Field Golf Course(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In a 5-1 decision, the Rochester Park Board approved of the short-term master plan for Soldiers Field brought forth by consulting firm HKGi. The short-term plan includes an expansion of an aquatics center and other athletic facilities.

The plan does not involve reducing the golf course from 18 holes. The Park Board will reevaluate that measure in 2028, which is when they will discuss the long-term master plan.

