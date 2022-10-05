Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookies return

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, with an expected 2.3 million new cases each year. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Courage Cookies return to Scooter’s Coffee with proceeds supporting The Pink Agenda in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, funds breast cancer research projects and advocacy efforts. Through this November 1st, Scooter’s Coffee customers will have the opportunity to support this lifesaving research by adding a donation to their order or purchasing a Courage Cookie – 20% of Courage Cookie sales will be donated to The Pink Agenda.

The color pink is symbolic of breast cancer awareness and is used to honor breast cancer thrivers and remember those who have lost their lives to the disease. A customer favorite, the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles created specifically to raise funds to support critical research and awareness.

Find out more about the courage cookies here.

