Pet of the Week: Howard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Howard, a 5-month-old puppy described as a husky mix.

He came in with his three siblings and the litter was named after the characters in The Big Bang Theory so Paws and Claws also has Sheldon, Leonard and Penny in the group.

Being a husky mix Howard is very smart, active and determined to enjoy his puppy life. If you would like to give him a forever home, click the link below.

Visit Paws and Claws here.

