Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died

The Legal Marijuana Now Party nominated Paula Overby to run in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional...
The Legal Marijuana Now Party nominated Paula Overby to run in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District after candidate Adam Weeks died in Sept. 2020.(Facebook/Paula Overby for U.S. Senate)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died, according to her family.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, Overby will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot.

In 2021, a federal district court ruled that Minnesota’s statute governing vacancies in nomination is preempted by federal law and does not apply to a race for U.S. Congress. In the absence of any other court order, the November 8, 2022 ballots will remain as printed, and the Congressional District 2 election will proceed as scheduled on November 8, 2022.

Minnesota Secretary of State

Condolences have been coming in from those involved in politics across the state. Angie Craig, the current U.S. Representative for Congressional District 2, shared this statement on her opponent:

“Cheryl and I were saddened to hear of Paula Overby’s passing this morning, and we are sending our deepest condolences to Paula’s family and friends at this difficult time. Minnesota is better for her involvement in our community and she will be missed.”

(DFL) U.S. Representative Angie Craig

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Paula Overby” said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Paula’s friends, family, and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. My prayers are with them, and I hope memories of Paula’s passion and tenacity bring them some solace in their grief.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester

Latest News

Paws and Claws
Pet of the Week: Howard
generic fatal fire
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
Shooting
Albert Lea Police investigating shooting, no injuries reported
For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction...
Chick-fil-A tops the list again for satisfaction, speed among fast-food restaurants