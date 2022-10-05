Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died, according to her family.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, Overby will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot.

In 2021, a federal district court ruled that Minnesota’s statute governing vacancies in nomination is preempted by federal law and does not apply to a race for U.S. Congress. In the absence of any other court order, the November 8, 2022 ballots will remain as printed, and the Congressional District 2 election will proceed as scheduled on November 8, 2022.

Condolences have been coming in from those involved in politics across the state. Angie Craig, the current U.S. Representative for Congressional District 2, shared this statement on her opponent:

“Cheryl and I were saddened to hear of Paula Overby’s passing this morning, and we are sending our deepest condolences to Paula’s family and friends at this difficult time. Minnesota is better for her involvement in our community and she will be missed.”

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Paula Overby” said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Paula’s friends, family, and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. My prayers are with them, and I hope memories of Paula’s passion and tenacity bring them some solace in their grief.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.