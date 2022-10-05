Minnesota High School Football Rankings - October 5, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
MN AP High School Football Rankings 10-5
MN AP High School Football Rankings 10-5(kttc)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022.

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68

4. Stillwater 5-0 65

5. Prior Lake 4-1 49

6. Shakopee 4-1 39

7. Lakeville South 3-2 38

8. Forest Lake 5-0 34

9. Centennial 4-1 9

(tie) East Ridge 3-2 9

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89

3. Elk River 5-0 79

4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59

6. Sauk Rapids-Ricer 5-0 36

7. Chanhassen 4-1 34

(tie) St. Francis 5-0 34

9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33

10. Waconia 4-1 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89

2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85

3. Simley (1) 5-0 83

4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67

5. Becker (1) 4-1 52

6. Rocori 5-1 50

7. Marshall 5-0 45

8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40

9. North Branch 4-1 13

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83

3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80

4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56

5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

6. Cannon Falls 4-1 48

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38

(tie) Waseca 4-1 38

9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22

10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19

Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97

2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84

3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81

4. Barnesville 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59

6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39

8. Kimball Area 5-0 22

9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21

10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16

Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92

2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80

3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66

5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58

6. Deer River 5-0 48

7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43

8. Minneota 4-1 30

9. Martin County West 5-0 23

10. Lakeview 4-1 16

Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90

2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66

5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63

6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59

7. Renville County West 5-0 51

8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25

9. Cherry 5-0 24

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Police lights
Teen dies after being struck by train in Albert Lea
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island

Latest News

Local Sports 10-4
Local Sports 10-4
HIGHLIGHTS: 10 Mayo vs. Century VB 10-4-2022
HIGHLIGHTS: 10 Mayo vs. Century VB 10-4-2022
Mayo’s Jeff Whitney to be Inducted Into MHCA Hall of Fame
Mayo’s Jeff Whitney to be Inducted Into MHCA Hall of Fame
Local Sports 10-3
Local Sports 10-3