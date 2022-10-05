Mild with showers today; colder weather arrives Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weeklong stretch of mild weather continues today, but with some rain chances in the area as a storm system approaches from the west. We’ll have a few sparse, light showers in the morning with sunshine breaking through the clouds at times, especially in the midday hours. A stray shower or isolated thunderstorm will be possible again in the late afternoon and evening hours as the center of the storm system wobbles through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a slight southwest breeze.

We'll have some breaks of sunshine with isolated showers today. (KTTC)

Expect spotty morning showers with a few stray showers and thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon and evening with high temps in the low 70s. (KTTC)

We'll have spotty morning showers with isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Thursday will start with the passage of a potent cold front through the area which will bring sparse, light rain showers for the early morning hours. We’ll have occasional sunshine for the rest of the day with gusty, cool winds. Temperatures will be in the low 50s in the early morning, but readings will only climb to the upper 50s in the afternoon as the colder Canadian air will offset our sunshine. North wind gusts of around 25 miles per hour will add an extra chill to the air.

We'll have morning showers, then gusty winds and partly sunny skies on Thursday. High temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

After a frosty Friday morning, the afternoon will feature abundant cool sunshine with a slight north breeze. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s which is about 15 degrees below the seasonal average.

A hard freeze will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning as temperatures in much of the area will dip into the upper 20s. Temperatures will climb quickly during the day, however, thanks to a mostly sunny sky and a gusty west breeze that will work to pull in some warmer air. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday as well, but with lighter winds and high temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-60s.

We'll have blustery, cool weather Thursday with a hard freeze possible Friday night. (KTTC)

Next week will be seasonably mild to start as high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s through Tuesday. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday along a cold front. Temperatures behind that front will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s later in the week.

There will be a cool down late this week with a warm spell in the area once again late in the weekend. High temps will be in the 50s late next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.