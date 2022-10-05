Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo clinic employees all across the country received some good news Wednesday. Many of them are getting a minimum of a six percent pay increase.

Mayo Clinic says eligible Allied Health staff workers will get the increase. That’s any employee who is not a physician, scientist, or some of Mayo’s senior administrators. These employees will still see salary adjustments next year, but that’s handled through a separate process.

Each employee will see a minimum of a six percent pay increase. Employees who earn less than $20 an hour after the six percent increase goes into effect will receive an additional increase for a total of 9 percent. Staff who earn between $20-21 an hour after the 6 percent increase is applied will receive an additional increase for a total of 8 percent.

Some staff members are compensated based on their contracts or have different compensation plans than Allied Health staff workers. Staff based in Abu Dhabi and London and union-represented staff fall into these categories. Staff members represented by unions are told they should refer to their collective bargaining agreement when discussing a wage increase.

“I think we were all going through it with the pandemic with childcare and having more patients and all of that, so it definitely helps out a lot,” Mayo Clinic desk operations employee Larissa Rodriguez said.

“I’m inching toward retirement, so it just helps with improving your disposable income,” Mayo Clinic R.N. case manager Wanda Watson said.

“Everything is kind of rising, especially here in Rochester, so it’s better obviously to make more money and be able to pay more bills and do things you love to do outside of work,” St. Mary’s Hospital Docent Tyler Krueger said.

Mayo Clinic says students, trainees, and research temporary professionals will hear more about 2023 adjustments from shield leadership in the near future.

In total, nearly 65,000 Mayo employees across the country will see an increase in pay.

The wage increase takes effect January 4, 2023 and will be reflected in the January 24 paycheck.

