Lot 31 Local Food and Goods Market Season wraps up for season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday was the final day of the Lot 31 Local Food and Goods Market in Rochester.

Every Wednesday, the parking lot on the NE corner of 2nd Street SW and 11th Avenue SW near the Mayo Clinic and Saint Mary’s campus was transformed from a parking lot into a market.

The event kicked off on August 31 and wrapped up its six-week run Wednesday.

It’s a new event created by Mayo Clinic and Brand Pop and Spot On.

Local food and art vendors set up booths around the parking lot for community members to grab some lunch and check out some local art.

Wednesday, vendors participated in a trick-or-treat where each vendor handed out candy or small items to get into the Halloween spirit.

“It’s been very good. It lets the people know about the restaurant. They’ve been very nice, very helpful and nice people and lovely. I need people to get to know about us and our food, Mediterranean food, the Arabic food,” Al Madina Restaurant employee Alla Ramadan said.

Event organizers say the market was a success and hope they can continue on next year.

