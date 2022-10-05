Last phase of Heart of the City construction to begin Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The last phase of construction for the Heart of the City project will begin on October 10, 2022.

According to the City of Rochester, the construction will close 1st Avenue SW from Center Street W to south of Peace Plaza from October 10-28, 2022.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, however it may shift as work progresses. Pedestrians should follow posted signage.

Initially, construction was planned to begin in mid-September, but was delayed to ensure there was not an impact to the events planned for in the Peace Plaza.

The construction work will be focused on the installation of eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, and lights and mesh sleeves used to house wiring.

Cranes will be needed to lift the infrastructure into place and 1st Avenue will need to be closed to traffic.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents, businesses and visitors as this last portion of construction is complete,” Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said. “The catenary system is a key feature for lighting, which helps ensure the space is well illuminated, which we know helps ensure a high level of safety and security. A focus will be placed on maintaining pedestrian access, including having wayfinding signage available.”

