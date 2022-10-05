Hormel Institute hosts Mobile Mammography Unit

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an easy way to for women to get screened for breast cancer.

The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are offering mammograms through the Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit.

The Mobile Mammography Unit offers women a quick and convenient way to get this potentially life-saving screening.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1 and 39 will die from the disease. Health experts urge women to not put off their screenings, because early detection saves lives.

“Early detection is really the key to improving mortality rates of breast cancer. Unfortunately, we’re not at a point where we can prevent cancer, but we are able to find it and detect it early. Mammograms are recommended starting at the age of 40. We follow recommendations of The American College of Radiology which is to come in every year for a mammogram once you turn 40,” Mayo Clinic Health Systems radiology supervisor Dominique Smith said.

The team up between The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health Systems is in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

