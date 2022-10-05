Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester

Latest News

FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
Paws and Claws
Pet of the Week: Howard
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount