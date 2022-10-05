Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hefe Rojo confirmed with KTTC it will be closing Saturday, October 8. The employee we spoke with said the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard, and its impact on business has forced the restaurant to close.

Employees were informed on Tuesday of the closure. Hefe Rojo is located at 216 1st Ave SW in Rochester.

Newt’s Downtown location is also expected to close. Both restaurants are owned by the same company, Creative Cuisine Co. This company also operates Purple Goat, The Redwood Room and City Market.

KTTC reached out to Mark Currie, one of the owners of Creative Cuisine Co. He would not confirm or deny if the restaurant (Hefe Rojo) is closing, saying “I don’t know at this time.” He said he would be returning the call to KTTC at a better time for him.

More details about Newt’s Downtown can be found here.

More details about Hefe Rojo can be found here.

