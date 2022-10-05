Fire Safety on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fire Prevention Week begins next week.

Rochester Fire Department will be celebrating 100 Years of Fire Prevention Week, October 9th through the 15th.

RFD will once again hold open houses during Fire Prevention Week. The open houses will take place at all five Rochester fire stations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 & 12, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 15.

For more details click here: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/fire/for-families/fire-prevention-week

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.