Elba Fire Tower welcomes fall colors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie Roesler from Midwest Access visited the Elba Fire Tower for a second time this season. She was checking out if the fall colors are peaking through yet. It is still a bit green, but by this weekend things might change.

The hike up to the fire tower is tough, but it’s worth it once you get to the top.

Rochester Mom’s review of Elba Fire Tower.

Learn more about the fire tower here: https://www.kttc.com/2022/09/23/kamie-nick-climb-top-elba-fire-tower/

KTTC (KTTC)

KTTC (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.