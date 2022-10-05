Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hefe Rojo and Newt’s will close on Saturday, making them the latest on the growing list of businesses that have closed in downtown Rochester.

The list includes Dooleys, The Loop, Potbelly’s, Legends Bar and Grill. Jerk King, Porch and Cameo.

The restaurant ThaiPop is near Hefe Rojo and Newt’s. Owner Ryan Balow said he’s saddened and surprised to hear about the closures. He said business has actually been great for ThaiPop since it opened last year.

“I am actually really surprised that businesses are closing downtown, because there’s so much traffic down here.” Balow said. “It seems like Mayo Clinic is really back to where they were pre-pandemic when it comes to bringing back patients.”

Balow said he’s happy with the location of the restaurant and they try really hard to constantly promote and reinvent their business model. He said they are opening up the lower level of the restaurant and making it into a lounge. It will open next week.

“We have also been busy with big groups of people wanting rent out some of our space for events,” he said.

Linda Smith is the owner of Optical w/ Flair on 1st Avenue near Peace Plaza. The business has been downtown since 2000. She said business has been slow and she blames Rochester leadership.

“Since 2019, it’s been awful,” she said. “There’s been construction on every corner. People don’t want to come downtown. I love so much what I do, but if you don’t have the people, it’s tough. Mayo says they’re here for small businesses, but I don’t know what they do for us.”

She said she wants Rochester leadership to listen to the small business owners.

“My message to DMC, RDA, RAEDI all of you, is come and help us small businesses please,” she said. “That’s all we ask for. Instead of taking everything away and closing up our streets. We need help, too.”

She also expressed frustration about the upcoming closure of 1st Avenue to allow for more construction of the Heart of the City Project. It’s supposed to be closed from October 18- Oct.28.

Destination Medical Center, Rochester Downtown Alliance declined an interview for this story.

