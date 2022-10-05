Big cool down ahead; Warming back up next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight, isolated showers are possible across the area with some lightning possible. Winds will be from the west between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with cloudy skies.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Late tonight into tomorrow morning a strong cold front will move through the region cooling high temperatures tomorrow around 20 degrees from where they were today. Conditions will be windy tomorrow from the north between 15 and 25 miles per hour gusting close to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Thursday night and Friday night, frost will be possible throughout the region with low temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be well below average in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s next week with the chance for a stray shower on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Rochester’s first low temperature below 32 degrees happens on average by October 6th and this year’s first low temperature below 30 degrees is looking to happen within the next few days, right on par with the average. Thursday night’s low temperature is forecasted to be 33 degrees and Friday night’s low temperature is forecasted to be 29 degrees.

Rochester Lows (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.