Bach Society of Minnesota Opens 2022-2023 Season in Rochester

Bach Society of Minnesota will open its 2022-2023 season with the U.S. premiere of artistic director Matthias Maute's reconstruction of Vivaldi's Four Nations on October 7 in Rochester and October 8 in Saint Paul.

These concertos were assigned to France, Spain, England, and India and over time, all the music was lost except for Il Gran Mogul which highlights the exotic character of India under the reign of the Gran Mogul. Maute’s reconstruction of the original pieces will represent Vivaldi’s exuberant style while featuring some national characteristics like the imitation of guitars in the Spanish concerto La Spagna. The performance will include Concerto La Francia, Concerto L’Inhilterro Siciliano Arioso – Allegro La Tempesta de Mare, Concerto Il Gran Mogul Larghetto, and Concerto La Spagna Cadenza Le Nacchere – Allegro.

Individual tickets are $35 each ($5 for students). Buy Tickets here.

Concert times, locations, and tickets:

· October 7, 7:00pm, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave. NW, Rochester o For tickets, visit Vivaldi’s Four Nations-Rochester Tickets, Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

· October 8, 7:30pm, Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Ave., Saint Paul o For tickets, visit Vivaldi’s Four Nations-St. Paul Tickets, Sat, Oct 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Hallelujah! Motets by J.S. Bach, His Family, and Friends

Singers of the Bach Society, Conducted by Matthias Maute: March 1-4

· March 1, 7:00 pm, Bethany Lutheran College, Trinity Chapel, Mankato

· March 3, 7:30 pm, Sundin Music Hall, Saint Paul

· March 4, 7:30 pm, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Corcoran

Minnesota Bach Festival: May 13-21

Festival Schedule:

Bach and Friends Workshop, Vivaldi’s Gloria RV 589: May 13

· May 13, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm, location will be announced on the website in the coming months.

Mobile Mini-Concerts: May 17-21

· May 17 – 21, times and locations will be announced on the website in the spring; participating cities include Saint Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester, Duluth, Winona, and more.

Magnificat: May 19-20

· May 19, 7:30 pm, Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Minneapolis

· May 20, 7:30 pm, Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Saint Paul

About Bach Society of Minnesota:

Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932, the first organization in North America to take the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach as an exclusive starting point for world-class performances with period instruments and historic performance practices that evoke the depths and passions of Bach’s compositions. Under the artistic direction of Matthias Maute, the organization continues its focus on collaboration and excellence, striving to create respectful, successful relationships among musicians, audiences, students, and partner organizations, and building a diverse community with a shared passion for performing, promoting, and appreciating the music of J.S. Bach.

For more information about Bach Society of Minnesota, its performances, and season subscriptions or individual concert tickets, visit www.bachsocietymn.org.

