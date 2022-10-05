Albert Lea Police investigating shooting, no injuries reported

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the city, it happened around 9:34 p.m. at the parking lot of 201 North Broadway Avenue, also known locally as the “North Lot.”

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck by gunfire.

Officers collected evidence on scene and interviewed several witnesses. It appears through initial investigation that the intended victim and offender know each other.

Police have made no arrests at this time and the case remains under investigation.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the call.

