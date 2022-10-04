Taco Johns giving its loyalty members a free taco for National Taco Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Taco Johns is giving its loyalty members a free Beef Taco Bravo® in celebration of National Taco Day.

The offer is available with any regular purchase in-store, online or mobile order placed with the Taco John’s App. Customers must show QR code to redeem.

The Taco Bravo takes the signature crispy beef taco and wraps it with a warm soft flour tortilla smothered in creamy refried beans.

Rochester Taco Johns owner Judd Selland joined Midwest Access Tuesday to “taco ‘bout” the exciting offer. Watch below:

