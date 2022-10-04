Rochester Police are reporting more catalytic converter thefts

By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) reported more catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

According to RPD, the most recent incident occurred sometime between Friday and Monday in the 3500 of 9th Street NW.

The converters were taken off trucks owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The total loss is estimated around $12,000.

A truck belonging to Freedom Medical was also targeted.

