Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office visits SPARK

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) stopped by SPARK Tuesday to visit with kids.

OCSO was at SPARK from 9-10 a.m. as part of SPARK’s “People in Your Neighborhood” week-long program.

The program gives kids the chance to learn about different jobs in the community and meet with professionals first-hand.

Below is the schedule for the rest of the week, including Tuesday:

Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Olmsted County Sheriff Department 9-10 a.m.; First Student School Bus 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday Oct. 5 - Rochester City Lines Charter Bus 10-11 a.m.; Rochester Post Office 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 6 - Rochester Police Department 10-11:30 a.m.; Rochester Post Office 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Rochester Police Department 3-4 p.m.

Friday Oct. 7 - Rochester Public Utilities 10 - 11 a.m.

The program is included with museum admission or membership.

According to SPARK’s Facebook page, it is a 501(c)(3) community-supported non-profit organization that relies on the support of individuals, corporations, foundations, volunteers, and community members. SPARK provides a place where visitors can learn through interactive experiences about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), cultural connectedness, and health and well-being in a collaborative, open environment.

