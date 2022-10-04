New Ulm, a city with rich German history
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – New Ulm is a Minnesota town rich with German history. Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and next.
Here is the Oktoberfest lineup!
Friday, October 7
Performances
5-6pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
6-6:30pm – Keg Opening/Best Western Plus
6-8pm – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus
6:30-9pm – Winedown for the Weekend Classical & Jazz/Morgan Creek Vineyards
7-9:30pm – Machinery Hill/Grand Kabaret
8-10pm – Laura Karels/Green Mill Patio
8pm-1am – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar
8:30-11:30pm – Wendinger Band/Best Western Plus
Attractions and Events
5am-9pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9am-5pm – Domeier’s German Store
10am-5pm – Guten Tag Haus
10am-2pm – Minnesota Music Hall of Fame
10am-4pm – Brown County Historical Society Museum
11am-4pm – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
11am-9pm – Historic Turner Hall
11am-9pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11am-9pm – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards
11am-5pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
11am-8pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
12-4pm (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
12-5pm – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Street Downtown
12pm-12am – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
1-4pm – Governor John Lind House
3-9pm – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar
4-8pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
4-8pm – Big Red’s Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling
4-9pm – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room
4-9pm – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery
4-10pm – Black Frost Distilling
5-9:30pm – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s
5-10pm – The Retz 227 Speakeasy
5-11:30pm – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill
7-10pm – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center
Saturday, October 8
Performances
9:00am – 12pm – Adam Munsterman/B & L Bar
10am – Keg Tapping/Downtown Oktoberfest
10am-1pm – The Leon Olsen Show/Downtown Oktoberfest
2-5pm – Shirts & Skins/Downtown Oktoberfest
2-3pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
3:30-6pm – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus
4-8pm – Nate Frederickson/B&L Bar
6:30-7:30pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
6:30-9pm – Uber Jazz Trio/Morgan Creek Vineyards
8-10pm – Valleysounds by Glenn/Green Mill Patio
8pm-12am – Sandra Lee/Best Western Plus
8pm-12am – Misguided Band/American Legion
8pm-1am – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar
Attractions and Events
7am-5pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9am-12pm – Farmers Market/Downtown on German Street
9am-1pm – Tour of Manufacturing/SpecSys
9am-5pm – Guten Tag Haus
9am-5pm – Domeier’s German Store
9:15-9:45am – Dedication of Betty Kohn Fieldhouse/Martin Luther College
10am-5pm – Downtown Oktoberfest/Center Street
10am-12pm – Annual Bicycle Tour of New Ulm/start at German Park
10am-1pm – Made Right Sandwiches/American Legion
10am-3pm – Brown County Historical Society Museum
10am-3pm – Adult Wood Block Carving & Printing Class/Grand Center for Arts & Culture
10am-4pm – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Downtown
10am-5pm – Popcorn Wagon/Brown County Historical Society
10am-7pm – Hermann Monument
10am-2pm – New Ulm Mural Celebration at Nuvera
10am-4pm – Wanda Gag House
11am – Germanic-American Day Parade/Downtown Minnesota Street
11am-2pm – Illegal Amigos Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling
11am-3pm – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s
11am-3pm – Pumpkinfest/New Ulm Area Catholic Schools
11am-4pm – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
11am-4pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
11am-6pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
11am-8pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
11am-9pm – Historic Turner Hall
11am-9pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11am-10pm – Black Frost Distilling
11am-9pm – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar
11am-9pm – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards
11am-2pm – Morning Toast! Brunch/Morgan Creek Vineyards
12-3pm – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides /Downtown Oktoberfest
12-3pm – Pumpkin Patch Palooza/St. John’s Evangelical Church
12-4pm (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
12-4pm – Historic Kiesling House
12pm-12am – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
1-2pm – Stein-holding & sauerkraut eating contests/Downtown Oktoberfest
1-4pm – Governor John Lind House
1:30-4:30pm – Riverside Environmental Learning Center
2pm-12am – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill
2-9pm – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room
2-9pm – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery
6-10pm – The Pinball Place
7-10pm – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center
Sunday, October 9
Attractions and Events
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9am-5pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
9am-12pm – Domeier’s German Store
9:30-11am – Homecoming Worship Service/Chapel of Christ at Martin Luther College
10am-7pm – Hermann Monument
10am-4pm – Black Frost Distilling
11am-4pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
11am-2pm – Wanda Gag House
11am-7pm – Historic Turner Hall
11am-8pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11am-5pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
12-5pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
12-4pm – Guten Tag Haus
12pm-9pm – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
1 & 3pm – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
1-4pm – The Pinball Place
1-4pm – Governor John Lind House
1:30-4:30pm – Riverside Environmental Learning Center
3-4pm – Live Music: Bobb Fantauzzo/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
