New Ulm, a city with rich German history

Minnesota
Minnesota(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – New Ulm is a Minnesota town rich with German history. Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and next.

Here is the Oktoberfest lineup!

Friday, October 7

Performances

5-6pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

6-6:30pm – Keg Opening/Best Western Plus

6-8pm – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus

6:30-9pm – Winedown for the Weekend Classical & Jazz/Morgan Creek Vineyards

7-9:30pm – Machinery Hill/Grand Kabaret

8-10pm – Laura Karels/Green Mill Patio

8pm-1am – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar

8:30-11:30pm – Wendinger Band/Best Western Plus

Attractions and Events

5am-9pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9am-5pm – Domeier’s German Store

10am-5pm – Guten Tag Haus

10am-2pm – Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

10am-4pm – Brown County Historical Society Museum

11am-4pm – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

11am-9pm – Historic Turner Hall

11am-9pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11am-9pm – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards

11am-5pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

11am-8pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

12-4pm (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

12-5pm – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Street Downtown

12pm-12am – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

1-4pm – Governor John Lind House

3-9pm – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar

4-8pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

4-8pm – Big Red’s Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling

4-9pm – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room

4-9pm – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery

4-10pm – Black Frost Distilling

5-9:30pm – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s

5-10pm – The Retz 227 Speakeasy

5-11:30pm – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill

7-10pm – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center

Saturday, October 8

Performances

9:00am – 12pm – Adam Munsterman/B & L Bar

10am – Keg Tapping/Downtown Oktoberfest

10am-1pm – The Leon Olsen Show/Downtown Oktoberfest

2-5pm – Shirts & Skins/Downtown Oktoberfest

2-3pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

3:30-6pm – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus

4-8pm – Nate Frederickson/B&L Bar

6:30-7:30pm – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

6:30-9pm – Uber Jazz Trio/Morgan Creek Vineyards

8-10pm – Valleysounds by Glenn/Green Mill Patio

8pm-12am – Sandra Lee/Best Western Plus

8pm-12am – Misguided Band/American Legion

8pm-1am – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar

Attractions and Events

7am-5pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9am-12pm – Farmers Market/Downtown on German Street

9am-1pm – Tour of Manufacturing/SpecSys

9am-5pm – Guten Tag Haus

9am-5pm – Domeier’s German Store

9:15-9:45am – Dedication of Betty Kohn Fieldhouse/Martin Luther College

10am-5pm – Downtown Oktoberfest/Center Street

10am-12pm – Annual Bicycle Tour of New Ulm/start at German Park

10am-1pm – Made Right Sandwiches/American Legion

10am-3pm – Brown County Historical Society Museum

10am-3pm – Adult Wood Block Carving & Printing Class/Grand Center for Arts & Culture

10am-4pm – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Downtown

10am-5pm – Popcorn Wagon/Brown County Historical Society

10am-7pm – Hermann Monument

10am-2pm – New Ulm Mural Celebration at Nuvera

10am-4pm – Wanda Gag House

11am – Germanic-American Day Parade/Downtown Minnesota Street

11am-2pm – Illegal Amigos Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling

11am-3pm – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s

11am-3pm – Pumpkinfest/New Ulm Area Catholic Schools

11am-4pm – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

11am-4pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

11am-6pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

11am-8pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

11am-9pm – Historic Turner Hall

11am-9pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11am-10pm – Black Frost Distilling

11am-9pm – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar

11am-9pm – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards

11am-2pm – Morning Toast! Brunch/Morgan Creek Vineyards

12-3pm – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides /Downtown Oktoberfest

12-3pm – Pumpkin Patch Palooza/St. John’s Evangelical Church

12-4pm (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

12-4pm – Historic Kiesling House

12pm-12am – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

1-2pm – Stein-holding & sauerkraut eating contests/Downtown Oktoberfest

1-4pm – Governor John Lind House

1:30-4:30pm – Riverside Environmental Learning Center

2pm-12am – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill

2-9pm – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room

2-9pm – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery

6-10pm – The Pinball Place

7-10pm – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center

Sunday, October 9

Attractions and Events

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9am-5pm – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

9am-12pm – Domeier’s German Store

9:30-11am – Homecoming Worship Service/Chapel of Christ at Martin Luther College

10am-7pm – Hermann Monument

10am-4pm – Black Frost Distilling

11am-4pm – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

11am-2pm – Wanda Gag House

11am-7pm – Historic Turner Hall

11am-8pm – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11am-5pm – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

12-5pm – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6pm – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

12-4pm – Guten Tag Haus

12pm-9pm – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

1 & 3pm – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

1-4pm – The Pinball Place

1-4pm – Governor John Lind House

1:30-4:30pm – Riverside Environmental Learning Center

3-4pm – Live Music: Bobb Fantauzzo/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

