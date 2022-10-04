Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.(DeLand Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz
Frontline worker payments to start this week
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Kryssy King has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

Latest News

Country star Loretta Lynn dies at the age 90. (CNN,FIRST VINTAGE BOOKS,GETTY IMAGES,INTERSCOPE...
Legendary country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn dies
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when that classmate...
8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch
Rare trio of fossa pups born for first time at Chester Zoo
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city