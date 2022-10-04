Kenyon Police Department wearing pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kenyon PD Pink Patch Program
Kenyon PD Pink Patch Program(Kenyon PD)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Kenyon Police Department is showing its support.

Kenyon Police Department shared on Facebook Sunday that its officers are wearing pink patches on their uniforms to show support for those affected by cancer.

The Kenyon Police Department is also raising money through its Pink Patch Program where anyone can purchase a pink patch at the police station or online. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

People can stop by the Kenyon Police station located at 709 2nd Street in Kenyon during normal business hours to purchase a patch for $10.

The patches are also available for purchase online for $11 and the patch will be mailed. Online purchases can be made here.

