Isolated showers possible Wednesday, Big drop in temps for the late week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clouds build back in for the evening, leaving mostly cloudy skies with mild overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph with a few spotty showers after midnight.

A couple of spotty showers are possible in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Wednesday, but the majority of us should remain dry. The better opportunity for our area to see any showers will be later in the afternoon, staying rather isolated in manner. Temperatures will remain warm in the low 70s with calm west winds.

Falling temperatures (KTTC)

While the majority of us will stay dry, additional spotty to isolated showers are possible Thursday morning before 11 am following the passing of a strong cold front. This cold front will usher in a blast of cold Canadian air, resulting in high temperatures only in the mid-50s. Between Wednesday and Thursday, less than 0.10″ of rainfall is expected.

Rainfall totals (KTTC)

Cold air remains through Friday, despite the widespread sun. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s.

Frost and freeze concerns return to the region for the late week. Widespread frost is likely Thursday night as overnight temps fall into the low 30s. Widespread frost and even our first freeze of the season are expected Friday night as overnight temps fall into the upper 20s.

Frost and Freeze Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly rebound to near-normal conditions over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and low-60s by Sunday. Temperatures look to warm above normal by early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

