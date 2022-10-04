Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in need of staff

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is taking a big hit as its looking to fill 13 open positions.

There are four open positions for patrol deputies and nine openings detention deputies.

The staffing shortages has caused the office to reduce operating hours down to 22 hours a day, down from 24 hours a day.

Over the past few years, there have only been one to two open positions, but nothing like its seeing currently.

The office has been holding job fairs and running radio ad to attract candidates. It’s also increased pay among current employees.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said it isn’t enough.

“There’s other agencies that have a tuition reimbursement program,” Freitag said. “They’ve got a wage incentive for health and wellness. We don’t have any of that. If we just took a look at some of these things that we could do on a temporary basis until we fill our vacancies, I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Sheriff’s Freitag also pointed out that the Albert Lea Police Department is fully staffed and isn’t seeing these staffing problems, but offers a higher wage for its police officers.

