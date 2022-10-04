Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in need of staff

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is taking a big hit as its looking to fill 13 open positions.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is taking a big hit as its looking to fill 13 open positions.

There are four open positions for patrol deputies and nine openings detention deputies.

The staffing shortages has caused the office to reduce operating hours down to 22 hours a day, down from 24 hours a day.

Over the past few years, there have only been one to two open positions, but nothing like its seeing currently.

The office has been holding job fairs and running radio ad to attract candidates. It’s also increased pay among current employees.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said it isn’t enough.

“There’s other agencies that have a tuition reimbursement program,” Freitag said. “They’ve got a wage incentive for health and wellness. We don’t have any of that. If we just took a look at some of these things that we could do on a temporary basis until we fill our vacancies, I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Sheriff’s Freitag also pointed out that the Albert Lea Police Department is fully staffed and isn’t seeing these staffing problems, but offers a higher wage for its police officers.

If interested in applying, visit the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz
Frontline worker payments to start this week
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Kryssy King has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

Latest News

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office staffing shortages, Darian Leddy reports
Sen. Klobuchar visits women-owned Pine Island brewery
Senator Klobuchar visits women-own Pine Island brewery
Bob the Bugman - clipped version
Bob the Bugman - clipped version
New Ulm
New Ulm- clipped version