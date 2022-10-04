Freeborn County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ to support local veterans

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County announced Tuesday a unique way to support local veterans.

Freeborn County buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

By shining a green light, it will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

More information can be found here.

