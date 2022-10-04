Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island

Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEAR PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning barn fire near Pine Island.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on White Pines Road SE.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, there were no apparent injuries in the fire.

Firefighters from the Oronoco and Pine Island fire departments responded.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

