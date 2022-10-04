Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz
Frontline worker payments to start this week
DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
Kryssy King has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family believed kidnapped in California
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power