Channel One holds Empty Bowls To-Go fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Channel One Regional Food Bank is holding its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to increase food security.

All of the funds raised from the annual Empty Bowls will be put back into the community and will directly benefit those who are facing food insecurity in our region.

Gourmet soups and bread from local restaurants as well as hand-painted bowls were available for each order.

Orders for soup closed last month, but people can still stop by and purchase hand-painted bowls at Powers Ventures 2112 2nd Street in Rochester.

Empty Bowls To-Go is a two-day event taking place Oct. 4-5, 2022. It will go from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

