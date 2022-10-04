Bright and mild today; rain, then much cooler temps are on the way this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is hanging around the region today as we continue to enjoy this spell of mild, comfortable early fall weather in the area. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a slight south breeze. This will be the third consecutive day in the 70s for us and the sixth straight warmer than average overall in this current warm spell.

Temperatures will ease back into the 50s later tonight with a few isolated showers developing late in the night ahead of a storm system that is approaching from the west.

Scattered showers will be possible in the area to start our Wednesday with sparse showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder possible late in the afternoon. We’ll have occasional sunshine in the area between shower chances with light southwest winds, helping keep our weather mild. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll start Thursdays with temperatures close to 50 degrees, but cooler air will begin to blow into the region behind a potent cold front that will sweep through the area during the day, so temperatures won’t warm much. Expect occasional sunshine with gusty north winds and high temperatures will be in the low 50s. It will feel like the 30s and 40s for the most part because of those harsh winds.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week despite a healthy round of sunshine in the area under high pressure. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s with a slight northwest breeze adding an extra chill to the air.

The weekend will start on a frosty note as Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s, setting the stage for a widespread hard freeze. Temperatures will warm nicely during the day, however, and with the help of abundant sunshine, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be bright and pleasant with high temperatures in the low 60s.

