Warm temps will give way to much cooler weather this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend is hanging on a little longer for us as we’re expecting to see temperatures cruise into the 70s with the help of some early October sunshine today. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with a slight south breeze that will certainly help the cause as afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. That’s several degrees warmer than the seasonal average in our area.

We'll have sunshine with a slight south breeze and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s overnight tonight with a light south breeze and partly cloudy conditions.

Temps will reach the 70s today with overnight lows tonight in the 50s. (KTTC)

Tuesday will be bright and pleasant as well. Expect more of the same warm sunshine to go with a slight southerly breeze as mild air continues to stream northward into the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the Plains to our west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s tomorrow.

The upper levels winds will shift to the northwest and a dip in the jet stream will mean a big cool down for us late in the week. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers will begin to develop from time to time late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday as that storm system gets a little closer. We’ll have breaks of sunshine between showers with high temperatures around 70 degrees in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will also be possible by the early evening.

Warm air is surging northward today, but a storm system from the west will bring showrs, then a big blast of cool air for the end of the week. (KTTC)

Colder air will blow pour the region on Thursday in the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front. We’ll have sunshine during the day with gusty northwest winds and high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. That’s more than a dozen degrees cooler than the seasonal average. Quite a departure from the mild weather we’re experiencing right now!

Friday looks sunny but even colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s which sets the stage for widespread frost once again.

We'll have showers in the area late Tuesday night and for parts of Wednesday. A cool down is in store for the end of the week. (KTTC)

Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s Friday night, so we’ll be waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Saturday. With a sunny sky and a light west breeze, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday will feature high temperatures around 60 degrees, so there are signs of a decent recovery after the chilly start to the weekend.

Temps will be much cooler late this week with a slight recovery over the weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.