For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key

Subtitle: Free online financial calculators are a great tool
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Millions of Americans have credit card debt spread across multiple cards. If you are one of them and your goal is to get out of debt, experts we spoke with shared two ways to tackle the issue.

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, suggested you write down all of your debt, how much you owe and the interest rate you are paying on each debt.

With this list you have two options:

Pay more towards higher interest cards: This will save you money by paying less in interest over time.

Pay more towards the lowest balance card: This method could help you stay motivated as you see cards paid off quickly.

Whichever method you choose it’s helpful to use a free online financial calculator, like this one from NerdWallet, to help you stay on track. The calculator can help you map out how much you must pay each month to reach your goal.

If you need further help managing your debt, USA.gov has free resources available to you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz
Frontline worker payments to start this week
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat

Latest News

Flip Phone
Tech tips with tech guru Steve Van Dinter
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only
SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only
Olmsted County celebrates annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction
Austin, Mn
Austi-Con 2022 is October 7-9