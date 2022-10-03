Tech tips with tech guru Steve Van Dinter

Flip Phone
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the NFL season finally here, it’s time for fans to gear up for game time. Monday, Verizon’s tech guru Steve Van Dinter shared his top Tailgate Tech picks for football fans cheering from the stadium and at home.

Some of the items showcased in the segment : Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, JBL Party Box Speaker, One Unlimited for iPhone, Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger, Xbox Wireless Controller

You can find more at verizon.com/deals.

