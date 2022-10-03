SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only

Apache Mall
Apache Mall(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to overcrowding concerns, SPARK Children’s Museum at Apache Mall in Rochester began their first “Free First Sunday” where families had to register their children.

“We want to be accessible to families,” said SPARK Executive Director Heather Nessler. “Having a free event really allows families to see who we are and what we’re all about.”

200 children will be able to sign up for each time slot on “Free First Sunday.” Nessler says the process to sign up is available on their website one week before the next free Sunday, or at the end of every month.

“Each time slot that we have allows for 200 people, and in the past, you could see that all happen at once,” Nessler said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen

Latest News

Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo host weekend family events
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo hosts weekend family events
Kasson swap meet draws crowd
Kasson swap meet draws crowd
Graham Park
Olmsted County celebrates annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction
Kryssy King has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe