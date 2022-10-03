SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to overcrowding concerns, SPARK Children’s Museum at Apache Mall in Rochester began their first “Free First Sunday” where families had to register their children.

“We want to be accessible to families,” said SPARK Executive Director Heather Nessler. “Having a free event really allows families to see who we are and what we’re all about.”

200 children will be able to sign up for each time slot on “Free First Sunday.” Nessler says the process to sign up is available on their website one week before the next free Sunday, or at the end of every month.

“Each time slot that we have allows for 200 people, and in the past, you could see that all happen at once,” Nessler said.

