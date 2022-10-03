Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The DoubleTree by Hilton in Rochester closed its doors Monday to make way for student housing.

Renovations will be begin soon to turn the building into student housing for the University of Minnesota-Rochester (UMR). It will feature 403 housing units.

The award-winning hotel had called downtown Rochester home since 2009. Prior to that, it had been a Radisson Hotel.

According to hotel owner Andy Chafoulias, the decision to redevelop the hotel was not made lightly, but he said the student housing is a positive move for the community.

“There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision,” Chafoulias said. “I feel strongly in the value of repositioning the asset into student housing and the powerful and positive impact that it will have on the downtown core.”

The Pescara restaurant and Cafe Steam that are housed inside of the building will remain open during renovation.

According to DoubleTree leadership, it will continue to host some onsite events until early 2023. The front entrance located on 150 S. Broadway will remain as the access point for those attending events or seeking to dine at Pescara.

According to DoubleTree, the student housing is planning to open fall 2023.

