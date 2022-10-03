Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo hosts family weekend fun

Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Families put their exploring skills to the test during a scavenger hunt Sunday at Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo.

The park puts on different programs for families every weekend, rotating between Saturdays and Sundays.

On Sunday, children could take a Bingo card with different animals, plants and objects and cross it off as they found them.

“A lot of time, if the weather’s not super great, we don’t have a lot,” Oxbow Naturalist Jaide Ryks said. “Sometimes, we get over 100 people. We’ve had really nice comments on social media. We’ve had people come to us and say really enjoy them.”

