Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo hosts family weekend fun

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Families put their exploring skills to the test during a scavenger hunt Sunday at Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo.

The park puts on different programs for families every weekend, rotating between Saturdays and Sundays.

On Sunday, children could take a Bingo card with different animals, plants and objects and cross it off as they found them.

“A lot of time, if the weather’s not super great, we don’t have a lot,” Oxbow Naturalist Jaide Ryks said. “Sometimes, we get over 100 people. We’ve had really nice comments on social media. We’ve had people come to us and say really enjoy them.”

