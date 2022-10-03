Order of the Eastern Star Minnesota Hosts Fundraiser for Veterans

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Order of the Eastern Star Minnesota hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning at VFW Post 1215 Mess Hall Tavern and Grill to raise funds for service dogs for veterans.

Sunday’s event was the first fundraiser for service dogs for veterans at the Rochester VFW. Proceeds from the fundraiser went to “Helping Paws.”

Twenty-one month old golden retriever Humphrey gave a demonstration of what tasks service dogs can perform to assist veterans.

Some skills that service dogs are trained to perform for those with disabilities include shutting off light switches, opening and closing doors, picking up keys, and pushing handicap door buttons for automatic doors.

Every dollar raised Sunday for service dogs for veterans will be matched by Minnesota Masonic Charities.

Last year, fifty-eight thousand dollars was raised.

