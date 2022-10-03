Olmsted County celebrates annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, 4-H members, their families, and the broader community were welcomed to a free meal and a silent auction at the group’s annual Fall Festival.

“The County Fair tends to be one of the main times we come together,” said Olmsted County 4-H Extension Educator Kristina Abbas. “Now, we’re coming together at a slower time, where we can just reflect and sit back and visit with people. We have a lot of our alumni here, a lot of our 4-H’ers are multiple generation.”

Last year, the silent auction raised nearly $5,000 for local 4-H members.

“It’s nice to be compensated or rewarded for your hard work, but mostly it’s just the experience of working with the animals and showing is just a reward as itself,” said 4-H Member Anna Rott.

