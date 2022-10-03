Olmsted County celebrates annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction

Graham Park
Graham Park(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, 4-H members, their families, and the broader community were welcomed to a free meal and a silent auction at the group’s annual Fall Festival.

“The County Fair tends to be one of the main times we come together,” said Olmsted County 4-H Extension Educator Kristina Abbas. “Now, we’re coming together at a slower time, where we can just reflect and sit back and visit with people. We have a lot of our alumni here, a lot of our 4-H’ers are multiple generation.”

Last year, the silent auction raised nearly $5,000 for local 4-H members.

“It’s nice to be compensated or rewarded for your hard work, but mostly it’s just the experience of working with the animals and showing is just a reward as itself,” said 4-H Member Anna Rott.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen

Latest News

Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo host weekend family events
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo hosts weekend family events
Kasson swap meet draws crowd
Kasson swap meet draws crowd
Apache Mall
SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only
Kryssy King has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe