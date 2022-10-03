Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Kendra Rhoden named her son Skylan because of where he made his debut. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – American Airlines passengers had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when a baby was born mid-flight in early September.

Mother Kendra Rhoden lives in Hartford, Connecticut and was traveling to the Dominican Republic at seven months pregnant when her water broke on the flight. She was six weeks out from her due date.

According to the Mayo Clinic, generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe if you have a healthy pregnancy.

Rhoden said while she was asleep on the plane, she felt her baby kick, and then her water broke.

Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for Rhoden’s baby boy to make his debut on the flight.

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Rhoden said.

When the plane landed in the Dominican Republic, Rhoden and her newborn were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Doctors there made sure the two stayed long enough until it was safe for them to fly back home, which ended up being a few weeks.

Rhoden and her son are now safe back home in Connecticut.

“I feel good now because I’m home and he’s safe, he’s where he needs to be right now,” Rhoden said. “So, I would say I’m happier than I was in the Dominican Republic.”

Rhoden named her son Skylan, a nod to his birth in the sky. Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz
Frontline worker payments to start this week
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat

Latest News

Flip Phone
Tech tips with tech guru Steve Van Dinter
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only
SPARK changes free first Sundays to registration only
Olmsted County celebrates annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction
Austin, Mn
Austi-Con 2022 is October 7-9