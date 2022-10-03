Mild to start the week; much colder later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend is hanging on a little longer for us as we’re expecting to see temperatures cruise into the 70s with the help of some early October sunshine today. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with a slight south breeze that will certainly help the cause as afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. That’s several degrees warmer than the seasonal average in our area.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s overnight tonight with a light south breeze and partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday will be bright and pleasant as well. Expect more of the same warm sunshine to go with a slight southerly breeze as mild air continues to stream northward into the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the Plains to our west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s tomorrow.

A few isolated showers will begin to develop from time to time late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday as that storm system gets a little closer. We’ll have breaks of sunshine between showers with high temperatures around 70 degrees in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will also be possible by the early evening.

Colder air will blow pour the region on Thursday in the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front. We’ll have sunshine during the day with gusty northwest winds and high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. That’s more than a dozen degrees cooler than the seasonal average. Quite a departure from the mild weather we’re experiencing right now!

Friday looks sunny but even colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s which sets the stage for widespread frost once again.

Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s Friday night, so we’ll be waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Saturday. With a sunny sky and a light west breeze, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday will feature high temperatures around 60 degrees, so there are signs of a decent recovery after the chilly start to the weekend.

