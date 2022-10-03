Looking ahead to a big temperature drop later in the week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a warm start to the work week and will continue to see mild temperatures this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Above normal conditions remains through Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday with limited rainfall amounts expected.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

A strong cold front will pass through the region between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing with it a blast of cold Canadian air. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s on Friday with pleasant sunshine.

Big temperature drop
Big temperature drop(KTTC)

Frost and freeze concerns return for the region Thursday and Friday nights as overnight temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

First widespread freeze
First widespread freeze(KTTC)

The well-below normal temperatures won’t last long as conditions slowly trend warmer through the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid-50s on Saturday and low-60s on Sunday and Monday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

