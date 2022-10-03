Kasson swap meet draws crowd

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of people gathered at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Sunday for a unique swap meet.

The Kasson-Mantorville Snowdrifters and Bryon Snow Bears helped put on the meet.

According to event organizers, it was one of the biggest vintage sled shows the club has ever put on. There were more than 90 vintage sleds from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“We’ve filled out the swap area up today actually,” Swap Meet Co-Chair Jim Miesbauer said. “We’re happy. The vendors are happy, food vendors are selling food. It’s great.”

The gates opened at 8 a.m. and was $5 for admission.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.