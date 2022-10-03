“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of people celebrated at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester Sunday as Franklin Graham’s “God Loves You Tour” made a stop.

According to event organizers, 8,100 people were in attendance and 110 local churches were represented.

The tour is an outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), with the goal of spreading the teachings of the Bible.

Rochester was the last stop of the six-city tour. Event organizers said a total of more than 50,000 people attended over the course of all of the city stops.

There was live music from Newsboys and Dennis Agajanian, who has performed at Billy Graham and Franklin Graham’s evangelistic events for more than 45 years.

KTTC was able to catch up with Graham at the event, and he said despite all the turmoil in the world right now, he urges people to turn to their faith.

“First of all, I want them to know that God loves them,” he said. “He hasn’t turned His back on them. God has a plan for their life, and what keeps Him from revealing that plan is our sins. I want people to know that their sins can be forgiven by putting their faith and trust in His Son Jesus Christ.”

Graham is also in charge of the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, that aims to help people in need around the world. He said there is a team helping out amid the Hurricane Ian aftermath, and they need volunteers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.