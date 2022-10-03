Frontline worker payments to start this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement, state officials will begin sending payments Wednesday, October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall.

“I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Walz said. “Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota.”

“Frontline workers inspire Minnesotans across the state and I’m thankful for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “I’m glad the Governor and I can say thank you through this Frontline Worker Pay program, and I’m proud of the work our state agencies have done to help make this program a reality.”

The Frontline Worker Pay program was administered by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, which partnered with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota IT Services, and contracted with an application management vendor.

“It’s been an honor to administer the Frontline Worker Pay Program and provide the well-deserved and long-awaited recognition to so many of Minnesota’s frontline workers for the extraordinary sacrifices they made during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nicole Blissenbach, temporary commissioner, Department of Labor and Industry said. “These workers deserve our thanks and I’m grateful to be part of the program that gives them a token of our appreciation.”

The Frontline Worker Pay bill, dedicating $500 million for equal payments to eligible applicants, was signed into law by Governor Walz on April 29.

Online applications were accepted for 45 days, from June 8 through July 22, followed by time to process and verify the nearly 1.2 million submitted applications. Those whose applications were denied had a right to file an appeal during a 15-day appeal period, from Aug. 16 through 31, which was followed by an appeal processing period.

Approved applicants who chose to receive payment via ACH direct deposit will see funds deposited within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to receive payment via debit card will be mailed their funds within three to four weeks.

As required by the law, DLI will release a report to the legislature detailing the program no later than 90 days following the end of the payment processing.

