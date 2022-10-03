Fair Trade Market in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church has a Fair Trade Market every year on the first weekend of October. That means its this coming weekend in Rochester.

2022 Market:

Fri., Oct. 7, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 8, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-1p.m.

Products from 20 different vendors/artists

All money goes directly back to the artisans.

Location: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906

More details here.

OSLC Fair Trade Market Facebook.

Photos of what you can expect at the market:

