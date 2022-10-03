Domestic Violence Awareness: 24-hour crisis line is 507-285-1010

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Jeannie Thompson is the Community Outreach and Youth Programming director at the Women’s Shelter and Support Center. She has some tips for those in need.

For anyone in imminent danger, of course call 911.

If you see a domestic violence situation happening, call 911. It is not safe to intervene.

The Women’s Shelter offers a 24-hour crisis line for anyone with questions about domestic violence at 507-285-1010.

For more details visit here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.